Guarding Your "Gold" - Time & Attention
w/ Franklin O'Kanu
18 hrs ago
•
Reframing the Narrative
9
1
2
Where Do Rights Really Come From?
w/ Special Guest: Luis
Feb 24
•
Reframing the Narrative
2
Media and the Stuporbowl
In this thought-provoking episode of Reframing the Narrative, PJ and Jake start with the Super Bowl as a cultural lens to examine media influence…
Feb 14
•
Reframing the Narrative
1
Breaking the Spells & Reclaiming Attention
with Medicine Girl
Feb 7
•
Reframing the Narrative
3
January 2026
Pretti Good Fear Mongering
In this episode of Reframing the Narrative, co-hosts PJ Warren and Discerning Jake examine how fear is manufactured, amplified, and weaponized—often to…
Jan 31
•
Reframing the Narrative
5
1
Who Owns Your Mind?
In this episode of Reframing the Narrative, PJ and Jake step away from guests and headlines to have a direct, reflective conversation about attention…
Jan 25
•
Reframing the Narrative
5
2
Separated at Birth
w/ Jeanice Barcelo
Jan 17
•
Reframing the Narrative
3
Free Energy, Cold Fusion, and Scientific Suppression
Suppressed Technology (Part 2) with Brady
Jan 11
•
Reframing the Narrative
4
Top Psyops of 2025!
False Flags, Hoaxes, and Narratives that Shaped the Past Year
Jan 2
•
Reframing the Narrative
5
December 2025
Sounding the Alarm
w/ Traci Derwin (aka "Brush Junkie")
Dec 26, 2025
•
Reframing the Narrative
3
Focus on Freedom
w/ David James Rodriguez
Dec 20, 2025
•
Reframing the Narrative
1
Saying NO to the Black Pill!
In this episode of the Reframing the Narrative podcast, hosts PJ and Jake discuss the concept of ‘avoiding the black pill’ and how to stay positive and…
Dec 13, 2025
•
Reframing the Narrative
1
