Apocalypse Now
(Massie Lost... Good)
After a brief hiatus, Reframing the Narrative returns with a wide-ranging conversation about revelation, awakening, self-governance, and the dangers of outsourcing responsibility to political heroes, institutions, or manufactured saviors.
Starting with the idea of "apocalypse" as an unveiling, Jake and PJ explore what happens when faith in systems, personalities, and public narratives begins to collapse—and what comes next.
Topics include:
The illusion of political saviors
Manufactured heroes and controlled opposition
Why “the system systems”
Attention as currency: where your energy goes
The psychology of trauma, belief, and self-authored narratives
Free will, agency, and choosing abundance over fear
Nature, healing, sunlight, and stepping away from digital distraction
Neville Goddard, mindset, and co-creation
Civil disobedience vs. participation in broken systems
Why fighting the wall may be less effective than simply walking around it
This episode moves from politics into something deeper: the reclaiming of personal agency, self-discovery, and the possibility that real change begins not through institutions, but through individual awakening and conscious action.
If you’ve ever wondered whether waiting for “the right leader” is part of the trap, this conversation may resonate.
🎙️ Reframing the Narrative is a long-form conversation series exploring power, perception, culture, and consciousness—without slogans, without sides, and without fear.
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