After a brief hiatus, Reframing the Narrative returns with a wide-ranging conversation about revelation, awakening, self-governance, and the dangers of outsourcing responsibility to political heroes, institutions, or manufactured saviors.

Starting with the idea of "apocalypse" as an unveiling, Jake and PJ explore what happens when faith in systems, personalities, and public narratives begins to collapse—and what comes next.

Topics include:

The illusion of political saviors

Manufactured heroes and controlled opposition

Why “the system systems”

Attention as currency: where your energy goes

The psychology of trauma, belief, and self-authored narratives

Free will, agency, and choosing abundance over fear

Nature, healing, sunlight, and stepping away from digital distraction

Neville Goddard, mindset, and co-creation

Civil disobedience vs. participation in broken systems

Why fighting the wall may be less effective than simply walking around it

This episode moves from politics into something deeper: the reclaiming of personal agency, self-discovery, and the possibility that real change begins not through institutions, but through individual awakening and conscious action.

If you’ve ever wondered whether waiting for “the right leader” is part of the trap, this conversation may resonate.

🎙️ Reframing the Narrative is a long-form conversation series exploring power, perception, culture, and consciousness—without slogans, without sides, and without fear.

Drop us a line: reframingthenarrative@protonmail.com

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