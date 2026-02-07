In this episode of Reframing the Narrative, co-hosts PJ and Jake welcome back returning guest Robin “Medicine Girl” Stebbins for a long-awaited Part Two conversation that ranges from media cycles and cultural distraction to personal sovereignty, health autonomy, and the preservation of independent thought in a rapidly changing information landscape. Bringing a grounded, reflective perspective combined with humor and candid commentary, the co-hosts facilitate a dynamic exchange with Robin that explores the importance of discernment, where we place our attention, and how individual choices ripple outward into communities and future generations.

Topics touched on include narrative framing, abundance vs. scarcity mindsets, generational impact, technology and AI, storytelling, media influence, and the value of authentic human connection. The conversation also highlights Robin’s community initiatives and her emphasis on peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and personal responsibility in health and decision-making. Rather than offering simple answers, this episode invites listeners to question assumptions, step back from constant distraction, and consider how reclaiming attention and agency can reshape both personal and collective stories.

🎙️ Reframing the Narrative is a long-form conversation series exploring power, perception, culture, and consciousness—without slogans, without sides, and without fear.

