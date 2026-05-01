In this episode of Reframing the Narrative, we sit down with MellowKat (Kathryn Saari) — an activist, investigator, writer and unapologetic truth-teller whose awakening has been rapid, intense, and public.

What starts as a conversation about censorship, activism, and 2020 quickly turns into something deeper: What does it actually mean to say no… and then live with it?

We talk about:

The moment everything changes (and you can’t go back).

Losing people — and finding your real tribe

Why “just say no” is more powerful than it sounds

The trap of endless rabbit holes vs. real-world action

Hyper-local living, food independence, and reclaiming agency

Raising kids in a world you no longer trust

Confrontation without losing control

At some point, everyone hits the same question: If you see it… what are you going to do about it?

🎙️ Reframing the Narrative is a long-form conversation series exploring power, perception, culture, and consciousness—without slogans, without sides, and without fear.

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