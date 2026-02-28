Reframing’s Substack

Reframing’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1h

I can say for sure that My time is spent on solving for the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) at least 8 hours a day. Haha! That is what I want for Humanity on Our planet, and if all of Us live as richly as We choose, I too will be paid!

Love always!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Reframing the Narrative · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture