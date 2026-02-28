What are you really doing with your life?

In this long-awaited Part 2 with Franklin O'Kanu, the conversation goes deeper than mortgages, deeper than media, deeper than politics.

It goes to the root: Time. Attention. Energy. If two-thirds of your day is already spoken for, who owns the rest? Are you building your dream — or someone else’s?

This episode explores: The hidden meaning behind the word mortgage

Why trillions are lost due to ignorance

How social media is engineered to extract your life

The illusion of multitasking Why modern distraction feels addictive

The metaphysical currency of attention Compound interest — upward or downward

How to reclaim your hours before they become years From Plato’s cave to black mirror screens, from mortgages to algorithms, this conversation asks the most uncomfortable question of all: Who is harvesting your time — and what are you doing about it?

How do you win the hour before you try to win the year?

🎙️ Reframing the Narrative is a long-form conversation series exploring power, perception, culture, and consciousness—without slogans, without sides, and without fear.

Drop us a line: reframingthenarrative@protonmail.com

Visit the Shadowbanned Library www.shadowbannedlibrary.com

