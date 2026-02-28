Guarding Your "Gold" - Time & Attention
w/ Franklin O'Kanu
What are you really doing with your life?
In this long-awaited Part 2 with Franklin O'Kanu, the conversation goes deeper than mortgages, deeper than media, deeper than politics.
It goes to the root: Time. Attention. Energy. If two-thirds of your day is already spoken for, who owns the rest? Are you building your dream — or someone else’s?
This episode explores: The hidden meaning behind the word mortgage
Why trillions are lost due to ignorance
How social media is engineered to extract your life
The illusion of multitasking Why modern distraction feels addictive
The metaphysical currency of attention Compound interest — upward or downward
How to reclaim your hours before they become years From Plato’s cave to black mirror screens, from mortgages to algorithms, this conversation asks the most uncomfortable question of all: Who is harvesting your time — and what are you doing about it?
How do you win the hour before you try to win the year?
🎙️ Reframing the Narrative is a long-form conversation series exploring power, perception, culture, and consciousness—without slogans, without sides, and without fear.
Drop us a line: reframingthenarrative@protonmail.com
Visit the Shadowbanned Library www.shadowbannedlibrary.com
Watch on YouTube (or see embedded video below):
Drop us a line: reframingthenarrative@protonmail.com
Support us: ko-fi.com/reframingthenarrative
Visit the Shadowbanned Library: www.shadowbannedlibrary.com
https://substack.com/@reframingthenarrativepodcast
We’re also on Rumble, Odysee, and Spotify!
Thanks for reading Reframing’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
I can say for sure that My time is spent on solving for the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) at least 8 hours a day. Haha! That is what I want for Humanity on Our planet, and if all of Us live as richly as We choose, I too will be paid!
Love always!