People in the “alternative” media space sometimes like to joke that everything is “fake and gay”. But what if it’s mostly true, and the joke’s on us?

In this episode of Reframing the Narrative, we take on the idea that the world we’re presented with—through media, institutions, education, and “accepted truths”—is less about reality and more about narrative control. From space to science, from health to history, from fear cycles to manufactured crises—we explore the patterns, the inconsistencies, and the recurring sense that something doesn’t add up.

This isn’t about proving one theory or replacing one belief system with another. It’s about stepping back far enough to see the pattern:

The same narratives, repeated in different forms

The same emotional triggers—fear, urgency, compliance

The same result—disconnection from your own judgment

At a certain point, the question shifts from “Is this true?” to: “Why does so much of this feel fake?” And more importantly: “What happens when you stop automatically going along with it?”

This episode isn’t here to convince you of anything. It’s here to challenge the assumption that what you’ve been told is the full picture—and to remind you that you always have a choice in how you engage with it.

And you can always START FROM NO!

🎙️ Reframing the Narrative is a long-form conversation series exploring power, perception, culture, and consciousness—without slogans, without sides, and without fear.

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