Reframing’s Substack

Reframing’s Substack

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
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Glad to see you all back! Saw the schedule post on YT for this evening and got happy.

Attention, Nag Hamadi, ooowee these are topics to explore.

Welcome back gents!

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