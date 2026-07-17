RTN is Not Dead - and Neither are You
Reclaiming Your Attention
After a brief hiatus, RTN returns—not just as a podcast, but as an invitation to reclaim your attention, your discernment, and your potential.
Jake and PJ return to Reframing the Narrative with an honest conversation about attention, purpose, and the forces competing for both.
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Why do so many people feel stuck despite having enormous potential? How much of what we pursue is genuinely our own—and how much has been planted by culture, marketing, institutions, or social conditioning? Is distraction simply entertainment, or is it quietly steering the course of our lives?
This wide-ranging discussion explores the hidden cost of constant distraction, the importance of asking better questions, the pursuit of truth, the rediscovery of forgotten knowledge, and why living with intention may be the most meaningful form of resistance. Rather than offering easy answers, Jake and PJ encourage listeners to cultivate discernment, reclaim their attention, and become the architects of their own lives.
Topics include:
Why RTN took a break—and why it's back
Attention as your most valuable resource
Consumerism, distraction, and modern "bread and circuses"
Loosh, energy, and the concept of spiritual depletion
Human potential versus social conditioning
The Nag Hammadi texts and forgotten history
Pop culture, influence, and engineered narratives
Why changing yourself may matter more than changing the system
The Socratic method and asking better questions
Living intentionally in an age of endless distraction
🎙️ Reframing the Narrative is a long-form conversation series exploring power, perception, culture, and consciousness—without slogans, without sides, and without fear.
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Glad to see you all back! Saw the schedule post on YT for this evening and got happy.
Attention, Nag Hamadi, ooowee these are topics to explore.
Welcome back gents!