After a brief hiatus, RTN returns—not just as a podcast, but as an invitation to reclaim your attention, your discernment, and your potential.

Jake and PJ return to Reframing the Narrative with an honest conversation about attention, purpose, and the forces competing for both.

Why do so many people feel stuck despite having enormous potential? How much of what we pursue is genuinely our own—and how much has been planted by culture, marketing, institutions, or social conditioning? Is distraction simply entertainment, or is it quietly steering the course of our lives?

This wide-ranging discussion explores the hidden cost of constant distraction, the importance of asking better questions, the pursuit of truth, the rediscovery of forgotten knowledge, and why living with intention may be the most meaningful form of resistance. Rather than offering easy answers, Jake and PJ encourage listeners to cultivate discernment, reclaim their attention, and become the architects of their own lives.

Topics include:

Why RTN took a break—and why it's back

Attention as your most valuable resource

Consumerism, distraction, and modern "bread and circuses"

Loosh, energy, and the concept of spiritual depletion

Human potential versus social conditioning

The Nag Hammadi texts and forgotten history

Pop culture, influence, and engineered narratives

Why changing yourself may matter more than changing the system

The Socratic method and asking better questions

Living intentionally in an age of endless distraction

🎙️ Reframing the Narrative is a long-form conversation series exploring power, perception, culture, and consciousness—without slogans, without sides, and without fear.

Drop us a line: reframingthenarrative@protonmail.com

Watch on YouTube (or see embedded video below):

Support us: ko-fi.com/reframingthenarrative

Visit the Shadowbanned Library: www.shadowbannedlibrary.com

https://substack.com/@reframingthenarrativepodcast

We’re also on Rumble, Odysee, and Spotify!