On this episode of Reframing the Narrative, PJ and Jake explore a powerful question:

What talents were you given that the world may never see if you don’t use them?

Inspired by Steven Pressfield’s book The War of Art, the conversation dives into the idea of resistance—the invisible force that keeps people distracted, procrastinating, and afraid to act on their creative potential. From learning guitar to writing, teaching, creating, or simply lifting someone’s day with humor or kindness, the hosts explore how personal gifts go far beyond making a living. Your talents may not exist to earn money — they may exist to serve others, inspire people, or simply bring more humanity into the world.

The discussion touches on:

Why unused talents become “ghosts” we carry to the grave

The power of action over procrastination

How resistance disguises itself as distraction and overthinking

Why mistakes are often the greatest teachers

The importance of momentum and consistent effort

The role of discipline, rest, and balance in personal growth

Why your unique perspective matters more than you think

Along the way, PJ and Jake reflect on lessons from sports, music, creativity, and everyday life — reminding us that success isn’t about perfection. It’s about taking the swing.

🎙️ Reframing the Narrative is a long-form conversation series exploring power, perception, culture, and consciousness—without slogans, without sides, and without fear.

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