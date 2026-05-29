The Truths That Shocked Us Awake
What happens when beliefs you've held your entire life suddenly collapse?
In this episode of Reframing the Narrative, Jake and PJ explore the truths, realizations, and rabbit holes that had the greatest impact on their lives. They discuss the emotional journey from shock, anger, and cognitive dissonance to personal freedom, creativity, and self-determination.
The conversation moves beyond simply questioning institutions and narratives into a deeper discussion about sovereignty, purpose, entrepreneurship, creativity, health, attention, and the importance of building something that is truly your own. A recurring theme emerges: are we spending our lives reacting to systems created by others, or creating something meaningful ourselves?
Topics include:
Awakening moments that challenged long-held assumptions
The emotional impact of discovering uncomfortable information
Cognitive dissonance and overcoming resistance to new ideas
Creativity, purpose, and using your gifts
Entrepreneurship vs. building someone else's dream
Attention as a form of currency
Health, self-responsibility, and personal sovereignty
Why creating may be more powerful than resisting
Reclaiming time, energy, and autonomy in a distraction-filled world
Whether you agree with every conclusion or not, this episode asks a timeless question: What truths changed your life—and what did you do with them afterward?
🎙️ Reframing the Narrative is a long-form conversation series exploring power, perception, culture, and consciousness—without slogans, without sides, and without fear.
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Oe theme of the conversation reminded me of this:
Meher Baba agreed to distribute trophies to several cricket teams of the Poona District Cricket Association.
Baba’s message to the cricket players was read out:
… It is good to excel in whatever one takes up, so long as there is a feeling of humility with this excellence, for this leads to love of God, and to love God as He should be loved is the best excellence.
I give you my blessing that one day each of you may have this love.