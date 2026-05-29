Reframing’s Substack

Reframing’s Substack

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Ron Greenstein's avatar
Ron Greenstein
May 30

Oe theme of the conversation reminded me of this:

Meher Baba agreed to distribute trophies to several cricket teams of the Poona District Cricket Association.

Baba’s message to the cricket players was read out:

… It is good to excel in whatever one takes up, so long as there is a feeling of humility with this excellence, for this leads to love of God, and to love God as He should be loved is the best excellence.

I give you my blessing that one day each of you may have this love.

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