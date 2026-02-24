Where do our rights actually come from — government, or something higher?

In this episode of Reframing the Narrative, PJ and Jake welcome guest Luis for a deep exploration of natural law, the forgotten School of Salamanca, and the philosophical roots of liberty that predate the American founding. From Thomas Aquinas and Francisco Suárez to John Locke and the Declaration of Independence, the conversation traces how the idea that “all men are created equal” evolved — and why those intellectual roots are rarely taught today.

Topics Discussed:

-Natural law vs. divine right of kings

-The Trivium (grammar, logic, rhetoric) as a lost framework for thinking

-Schooling vs. true education

-Narrative control and historical manipulation

-Whether freedom movements are organic — or permitted -If rights are inherent and not granted by the state, what does that mean in an age of digital control and curated history?

A wide-ranging conversation on sovereignty, truth, and the responsibility of thinking for yourself.

🎙️ Reframing the Narrative is a long-form conversation series exploring power, perception, culture, and consciousness—without slogans, without sides, and without fear.

Visit the Shadowbanned Library www.shadowbannedlibrary.com

Watch on YouTube (or see embedded video below):

